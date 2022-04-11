Asus ROG Strix G15 AMD Radeon RX 6800M gaming laptop gets $350 price cut

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is one of our top picks for best gaming laptops. And thanks to this week's fantastic spring savings events, our favorite gaming rig is more affordable than ever.

Right now, you can get the Asus ROG Strix G15 with RX 6800M CPU for $1,299 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. When not on sale, it retails for $1,649, so that's $350 off its regular price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop and one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get.

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics. Rounding out its hardware specs is a speedy 512GB SSD which provides ample storage for games.

In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review, we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our prestigious Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the ROG Strix G15 held its own against everything we put it through. To gauge its performance, we launched 45 Google Chrome tabs running Tweetdeck, YouTube, Twitch, Google Docs and Sheets among them. For good measure, we added a Netflix movie stream. To our amazement, the laptop chugged along unfazed.

And how does AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 graphics compare against Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 GPUs? In our lab, the RX 6800M bested the RTX 3080 in a handful of games and rarely fell short of the category average for gaming laptops. Based on our own benchmarks and AMD's internal numbers, Nvidia should be worried.

Weighing in at 5.4 pounds and 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches, the ROG Strix G15 is on a par with its main competitor, the Alienware m15 R4 (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than the MSI GS66 Stealth (4.6 pounds, 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (4.4 pounds, 14 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches).

At $350 off, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is a steal if you prioritize powerful gaming performance and long battery life.