Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition with AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU falls to $1,499

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition with AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. Right now, you can score our favorite gaming PC for just under $1,500.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition for $1,499 from Best Buy. That's $150 off its former price of $1,649 and the cheapest it's ever been. If you're on the hunt for the best gaming laptop deals, this is one of the best there is. By comparison, it undercuts Walmart's current price by $331.

Asus ROG Strix G15 deal

Asus ROG Flow X13: was $1,499 now $1,349 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $150 on the Editor's Choice Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop. As detailed in our Asus ROG Flow X13 review, we love its head-turning, versatile design and great overall performance. In a nutshell, the ROG Flow X13 packs versatility, power, endurance and innovation in one gorgeous chassis. The machine in this deal has a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display and a 3.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 8-core CPU coupled with16GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is one of our top picks for the best gaming laptops. Besides AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics, the laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display with a 3ms response time. Under the hood, it houses a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive.

In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review, we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our prestigious Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the ROG Strix G15 held its own against everything we put it through. To gauge its performance, we launched 45 Google Chrome tabs running Tweetdeck, YouTube, Twitch, Google Docs and Sheets among them. For good measure, we added a Netflix movie stream. To our amazement, the laptop chugged along unfazed.

And how does AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 graphics compare against Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 GPUs? In our lab, the RX 6800M bested the RTX 3080 in a handful of games and rarely fell short of the category average for gaming laptops. Based on our own benchmarks and AMD's internal numbers, Nvidia should be worried.

Weighing in at 5.4 pounds and 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches, the ROG Strix G15 is on a par with its main competitor, the Alienware m15 R4 (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than the MSI GS66 Stealth (4.6 pounds, 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (4.4 pounds, 14 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches).

Now $150 off, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is a solid buy if brawny performance and lengthy battery life are priorities on your checklist.