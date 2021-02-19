Asus ROG Phone 5 is coming next month — Mobile gamers get ready!

While the ASUS ROG Phone may not get all of the attention of the Galaxy S or Pixel lineups. However, these phones are undeniably some of the most powerful flagship Android phones on the market each year with a flair that will appeal to many gamers.

The newest addition to the lineup, the Asus ROG Phone 5, is coming March 10 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time (3 a.m. Pacific) according to a countdown that recently launched on the Asus ROG website and will of course be packing the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor along with a host of other impressive specs (via Android Central).

This is the follow-up to the Asus ROG Phone 3, presumably Asus has opted to skip the ROG Phone 4 as that is considered an unlucky number in many East Asian countries. While the highlight is going to be the Snapdragon 888 that debuted in the Galaxy S21 lineup last month, the rumor mill has given us plenty to go on for the rest of the features coming to this gaming-focused phone.

Some of the more compelling rumored features that have leaked include a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, besting the Galaxy S21 lineup and the rumored displays for the OnePlus 9 Pro and iPhone 13. It may also challenge the fast charging that we've seen from OnePlus with 65W wired charging of its massive 6,000 mAh battery.

(Image credit: Weibo)

There will be no shortage of RAM either, with the latest leak indicating it will match the top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra with 16GB of RAM. The 64MP primary camera matches the spec for the ROG Phone 3, but it's possible that it is an updated sensor. While it won't challenge the Galaxy S21 Ultra for camera prowess, the previous model actually performed better than expected for the decidedly performance-focused phone.

The most unique feature in the ROG Phone 5 is the rear display that based on a brief leaked video will give you glanceable notifications when your phone is face down, which is a clever addition from Asus. I have no doubt it will be capable of putting on an RGB light show if that's your thing too.