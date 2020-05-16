Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Release date, gameplay and more

With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla finally out in the open, we know exactly what Ubisoft’s next title is going to focus on: Vikings. Teased at first through an eight-hour-long Photoshopping session, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was officially announced on April 29, 2020. Shortly thereafter, we got to see a couple of official trailers.

As of now, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to launch on Xbox Series X , Xbox One, PS5 , PS4, Stadia and PC. It may very well be one of the best PC games we get out of 2020. However, we haven’t seen much gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so it’s hard to say.

As we wait for more reveals, here’s everything we know so far:

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date was announced during Ubisoft’s cinematic reveal trailer for the game. Right now, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is slated to launch during Holiday 2020. Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 have the same release date, so it’s entirely possible that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch alongside the next-gen consoles.

It’s already confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch on next-gen consoles and current-gen consoles, so it might be in the same situation Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was in. When it launched, Black Flag debuted on both the Xbox 360 and PS3 as well as the Xbox One and PS4.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla story trailer

Ubisoft first teased the reveal of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla by getting BossLogic to Photoshop the setting for roughly 8 hours. At the end of that stream, a date for the trailer was revealed, which went live on April 30, 2020. This is the cinematic trailer Ubisoft unveiled:

The trailer depicts a Viking Assassin battling out with England’s army. In the background, we hear the king of England talk about how the Vikings are brutal savages. However, we get close up shots of the Vikings enjoying their lives among family, and when raiding, sparing innocent people, which is an interesting contrast to how Vikings are typically depicted.

You play as the mighty Viking raider, Eivor, who can either be a male or female depending on what you choose. Your goal is to find a new home for your people, escaping Norway and landing smack onto England’s shores.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer

A very non-gameplay “gameplay” reveal of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was showcased at an Inside Xbox event on May 7, 2020. The trailer showed off some gameplay from a very cinematic perspective, which didn’t really help highlight much. This is the “gameplay” trailer Ubisoft showcased:

As you could probably see, the lack of actual gameplay is jarring. Watching fixed combat animations from a cinematic camera angle doesn’t help anyone get a sense of what playing the game is like. However, we imagine that it’s going to be similar to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. As far as weapons go, you’ll at least have access to a throwing ax, a spear and a hidden blade. Ubisoft has also stated that it has reworked character progression and skill trees, but didn’t go into too much detail.

There are also a lot of activities you can take part in, apart from kicking England’s ass. Ubisoft says that there are activities like hunting, fishing, dice and drinking games. There’s also a traditional Norse competition called flyting, which is basically a Viking rap battle of insults.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla setting

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to take place in Norway and England in the 9th century, a time when the Vikings and the English fought over the British Isles. Since you’ll be traveling from shore to shore, there will be naval combat. One reason I loved Black Flag so much was because of the naval combat.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft revealed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wouldn’t be the longest or biggest Assassin’s Creed game, citing player’s complaints with Odyssey’s bloated open world. Hopefully, less space translates to more time spent making the world-design look great.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-orders and collector’s editions

Similar to most Assassin’s Creed games, there are a ton of editions for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, including the Standard Edition, Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition and Collector’s Edition.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The $59 standard edition comes with the base game and that’s about it. Bumping up to $99 will net you the Gold Edition, which comes with the Season Pass (future access to new content, lands and gear) and a bonus mission available at launch. If you want the Ultimate Edition, you’ll get the previously mentioned DLC as well as the Berserker Gear Pack, Berserker Settlement Pack, Berserker Longship Pack and a new set of Runes, all for $119.

For $199, you can get all of the previously mentioned DLC as well as an 11.8-inch-tall female Eivor figurine, a 1.9-inch male Eivor Viking statuette, the game’s soundtrack, an exclusive steelbook and a set of three lithographs.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla minimum and recommended requirements

There’s no word on minimum or recommended requirements right now. All we have is an Epic Games Store listing that lists “TBA” for all of the specs, from CPU to GPU. Stay tuned for more info, but it’s safe to say that any of the best gaming laptops will be more than ready to run Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In an interview with Eurogamer Portugal , Ubisoft said, “Currently, we can guarantee that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at least 30 frames per second. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will benefit from faster loading times, allowing players to immerse themselves in history and the world without friction. Finally, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will benefit from improved graphics made possible by the Xbox Series X, and we can’t wait to see the beautiful world we’re creating in stunning 4K resolution.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running at 30 fps on next-gen consoles like Xbox Series X and PS5 would be incredibly disappointing. It’s like being stuck at 720p when every other game around you is already on 1080p.