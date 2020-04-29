Assassin's Creed reveal is happening right now: How to watch

If you're itching for some Assassin's Creed news, Ubisoft is doing a livestream of BossLogic working on the setting reveal in Photoshop. Some people are saying that it's going to be about Vikings, but all I see are castles and mountains.

We imagine that the livestream will go on for a few hours at this rate, so here's where you can watch it:

Assassin’s Creed: Teaser | Ubisoft is live with BossLogic | Tune in for the next Assassin’s Creed setting reveal from 8AM ET / 5AM PTLIVE with BossLogic #AssassinsCreed #Ubisoft https://t.co/9mldQntLmdApril 29, 2020

With Assassin's Creed games, the setting is a big deal for a lot of people, so it's not a surprise that Ubisoft decided to dedicate an entire livestream for the reveal. However, depending on your taste, it can either be very peaceful or incredibly tedious to watch.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, which was the previous game, took place in Ancient Greece and was critically acclaimed as one of the best Assassin's Creed games around. I dropped off at Assassin's Creed: Unity, but I am still excited about this reveal.

Stay tuned for more information about the reveal.