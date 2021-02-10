Apple's foldable iPhone could have a strange flip phone form factor

Apple has been granted a patent that presents an iPhone with a foldable form factor, but it describes a flip phone that supports physical buttons. That doesn't sound very Apple to us.
As seen on Patently Apple, the US Patent & Trademark Office granted a patent to Apple, which it originally applied for back in 2019. It shows a clamshell flip phone design, except unlike the recent foldable iPhone rumours, it describes "various types of physical buttons." Kicking it old school, are we?
Patents usually never represent the final product, so we're not sure what Apple may be mocking up. Although, the patent also states the use of touch sensors and force-sensitive displays, along with swipe gestures and touch inputs.
The patent also shows the different materials and 'Air-Permeable Structure' that would be suitable, so it may be taking certain design features from the flip phone form factor to create something a bit more, well, Apple.
Rumours have been swirling that Apple is making two iPhone foldables; one with one large continuous screen in the same vein as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip; and another with dual-screens like the Microsoft Duo. The recently granted patent is pointing toward more of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip type design with physical buttons possibly being at the side.
Apple's foldable iPhone may not arrive for a couple more years, although Samsung Display could now be working with Apple by offerings its foldable display technology.