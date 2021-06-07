Apple WWDC 2021 to be followed by a spatial audio special event — here's what to expect

Apple teased another special event, introducing Apple Music's upcoming spatial audio feature right after the WWDC 2021 keynote.



The event is expected to take place today at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. GMT, taking place two hours after the 10 a.m. PT start time of the upcoming WWDC event. While the event was initially announced on Apple Music, the teaser has since been removed.

I don’t think anyone else has found this yet, so here it is:Apple Music Spatial Audio is going to be introduced at 12pm PT on June 7 (after the WWDC keynote)https://t.co/WSdMdSBTmn#AppleMusic #spatialaudio #WWDC21June 6, 2021 See more

Spotted on Twitter (via MacRumors), the teaser video revealed the "Introducing Spatial Audio" special event, with the website's description stating viewers can listen to the "streaming radio station" on Apple Music.

(Image credit: Apple via MacRumors)

What to expect

The tech giant recently announced that Apple Music will be adding lossless sound to its entire catalogue, along with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support this June. Lossless audio, however, won't be supported on any AirPods model, even if the AirPods Max are plugged in.



Apple revealing the special event is unexpected, but it should give us further details on how Apple Music subscribers can use the spatial audio feature with their AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and MacBook.



Previous rumors indicated fans would finally see the release of the AirPods 3 or the AirPods Pro 2 with the announcement of the spatial audio feature. While these rumors were put to rest, the newly revealed special event could tease the next-gen earbuds.



Stay tuned later today for further details, and you can find out what to expect in our Apple WWDC 2021 preview.