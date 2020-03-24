Apple lifts purchase limit on iPads, MacBooks and iPhones

Apple's purchase limit on the iPhone, iPad and MacBook models has been lifted, just days after being put into place.

It was reported last week that bulk purchases for certain Apple items were limited due to supply constraints caused by the coronavirus. Apple's online store prevented customers from purchasing more than two of the same iPhone model or multiple MacBook laptops. The new MacBook Air and iPad Pro were among the products with purchase limits.

Those restrictions have now been waived and it now appears customers can purchase as many MacBooks, iPads and iPhones as desired. It's not clear why the restrictions were removed so shortly after being implemented.

It's possible Apple's supply chain bottlenecks have been resolved now that the coronavirus is mostly contained in China. Foxconn, Apple's main manufacturing site in China, said it was back to full capacity and re-opening its factories.

Apple, like every laptop vendor, is grappling with the rapidly changing circumstances of the past few months. In February, the company told investors that worldwide iPhone supplies would be limited after certain manufacturing sites were closed. Apple has since closed all of its retail stores outside of China to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the deadly disease COVID-19.

