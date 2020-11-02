Apple event announced for next week — Apple Silicon and new MacBooks expected

Apple has really spoiled us with events this fall with announcements for the iPad Air (2020) and the iPhone 12. And now as expected, we are now officially getting another from Apple next week.

While the invite itself doesn't offer much, with an Apple logo on a colorful background and the classic "One more thing" emblazoned across the bottom, this is sure to be the event for the MacBook or MacBooks with Apple Silicon.

As with the previous Apple special events this year, it will be live-streamed on Apple.com and YouTube. The event is on November 10 and starts at 10 a.m. Pacific time (1 p.m. Eastern).

Apple made it clear back at WWDC in June that there will be at least one laptop with Apple Silicon released this year, recent rumors have suggested multiple Apple laptops coming before the end of the year.

Apple has never expressly stated which laptop line will be getting Apple Silicon first and Tiger Lake updates to some existing MacBooks are also to be expected. So barring new leaks in the next week we are going into this event with more questions unanswered than for many previous Apple events.

(Image credit: Apple)

While which laptop line will be the first with Apple Silicon is an interesting question, the details regarding the internals are the far more interesting piece of this event. The expectation is that it will be an A14x Bionic chip powering the laptop with possibly 12-cores including eight high-performance cores, double what you find in the standard A14 Bionic.

A MacBook Air or MacBook Pro 13-inch both seem in play or of course the resurrection of the MacBook line.

Regardless of which it is, this is easily one of the most important laptops in Apple's recent history as the first piece in its transition to Apple Silicon, so tune in with us next week to find out all of the details.