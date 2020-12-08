Apple AirPods Max: Need one before Christmas? Don't get these colors!

The Apple AirPods Max have been officially unveiled by the Cupertino-based tech giant, promising high-fidelity audio, industry-leading active noise cancellation and a comfy knit-mesh design.

If you're hoping to get your hands on Apple's highly anticipated over-ear headphones before Christmas, beware! Some variants will not be delivered before we say goodbye to 2020.

Apple AirPods Max units won't be delivered until 2021

The Apple AirPods Max comes in five colors: Space Gray, Silver, Green, Sky Blue and Pink. If you were planning on snagging one of the striking color variants before the holidays, you'll be sorely disappointed.

As of today, the Space Gray and Silver AirPods Max models can be delivered before Dec. 22 — just in time for Christmas. However, the Green, Pink and Sky Blue variants have shipping dates that slip into 2021.

The Pink model will arrive sometime between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22 of next year. If you wanted to channel your inner Grinch this year, sorry to burst your bubble, but the Green variant has a Jan. 25 to Jan. 29 shipping time frame.

Sky Blue fans will have to be the most patient; this color variant will not ship until March 2021.

The Apple AirPods Max has a $549 price tag. The over-ear headphones, equipped with Apple's H1 chip, is available for pre-order today and will begin shipping on Dec. 15.