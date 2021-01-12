AMD unveils Ryzen 5000 series CPUs at CES 2021— why Intel could be in trouble

AMD announced today Ryzen 5000 mobile CPUs based on the Zen 3 architecture. These 7-nanometer chips will arrive in laptops from leading brands in the coming months, putting pressure on Intel.

The company promises the fastest performance in mobile along with improvements in efficiency, meaning longer battery life. Included in this latest series of chips is what AMD claims to be the only 8-core x86 processor available for ultra-thin notebooks.

"These new chips offer both tremendous performance and long battery life... You can expect to do more, to be more productive and to have more immersive gaming experiences with a notebook powered by our new Ryzen 5000 mobile processors," AMD CEO Lisa Su said at CES 2021.

Developing...