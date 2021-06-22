Amazon Prime Day: Best mesh WiFi deals to replace your old router

Prime Day whole home mesh WiFi router deals are abundant at Amazon. If you want fast and seamless WiFi throughout your home for less, check out these savings.

For Prime Day, the eero Pro Mesh WiFi System is on sale for $191. Usually, this kit would set you back $319, so that's $128 in savings. It's the lowest price ever seen for this eero bundle and one of the best Prime Day deals you can get.

eero Pro mesh WiFi deal

Amazon eero Pro Mesh WiFi System: was $319 now $191 @ Amazon

At $128 off, the eero Pro is now at an all-time low price. This while mesh WiFi system replaces your traditional WiFi router, WiFi extender, and internet booster. This bundle includes an eero Pro and 2 eero Beacons. It blankets a 2-4 bedroom home with fast, reliable mesh WiFi with data transfers speeds up to 1200Mbps.

The eero Pro home mesh router system covers a range of up to 1,500 square feet. It eliminates dead zones so the entire family can stream, game, and work from every corner of the home.

Another standout Prime Day deal is the Google Nest WiFi Router (2-Pack) for $209 ($90) off. It features 2.0GHz and 5.0GHz dual band technology and delivers Wi-Fi speeds of up to 2,000 Mbps.

So if you want fast and reliable wireless connectivity for working, learning, and gaming from home, don't miss out on these Prime Day mesh WiFi system deals.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to check out our best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best discounts.

More Prime Day Mesh WiFi deals

Google Nest WiFi Router (2 Pack): was $299 now $209 @ Amazon

Now $90 off, the Google Nest WiFi is one of the best whole home best mesh WiFi systems out there. It covers up to 4,400 square feet with fast and reliable wireless performance. Easy to set up via the Google Home app, you'll be online within minutes.

TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System: was $150 now $114 @ Amazon

This Prime Day mesh WiFi router deal takes $36 off the TP-Link Deco. Three Deco S4 units work together to create a single network that provides coverage up to 5,500 square feet. This helps keep your devices connected even as you move throughout your home.