Act fast! Samsung Galaxy S20 now $250 off in epic Amazon Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday is a great time to buy yourself a new smartphone but it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you. Thankfully, a steep discount on one of the best Android devices will make this easy for you.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is now only $750 at Amazon after receiving a steep $250 discount. That puts this premium flagship phone into midrange pricing terrority, and saves you from spending more than $1,000 (after tax) on your next device.

If you prefer an even larger device, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Plus is $899 after getting a $300 price drop. This device has a 6.7-inch display whereas the standard Galaxy S20 5G has a 6.2-inch panel.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G (Unlocked): was $1,199 now $899

If you want a larger display, the Galaxy S20 Plus 5G bumps the 6.2-inch panel up to a massive 6.7-inch screen. You also get a larger battery with longer runtimes and broader 5G support for customers on T-Mobile and AT&T. It also takes slightly better images than the regular Galaxy S20. View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is one of the best Android phones on the market. It flaunts a gorgeous 6.2-inch QHD+ Infinity-O display that will make everything you watch -- be it movies, tv shows or Twitch streams -- look incredible.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip with 12GB of RAM, which delivers both fast performance and 5G support for the quickest mobile speeds. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery that will get you through a full day of use while the supported fast charging feature will top you off in no time.

On the back are three cameras: a 12MP wide lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens capable of 30x zoom. The selfie camera is a 10MP lens that takes sharp, detailed images.

