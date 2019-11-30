Acer's Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop is on sale for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is handing out laptop deals like candy. If you're hungry, take a bite out of some sweet savings with a $110 discount on the Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch gaming laptop for only $1,089.
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,089
Acer's powerful gaming laptop comes equipped with a 9th Gen i7 CPU, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16 GB of RAM and a speedy 256 TB SSD.View Deal
This VR-ready beast pairs perfectly with the Vive Cosmos VR Headset. In addition to the highlight i7-9750H CPU, GTX 1660 Ti GPU and speedy 256GB SSD, a 144Hz panel ensures that your games are crisp and free of blur. The laptop's keyboard is backlit for sessions in low-light environments.
I've grown fond of Acer gaming laptops for their built-in Predator Sense suite that lets you manage game profiles, fan speeds and overclocking. While "AeroBlade" cooling screams marketing lingo, Acer's products tend to do quite well on our temperature tests.
Take a gander at our best Cyber Monday deal page and best Amazon Cyber Monday deal hub to see a list of the most popular devices currently on sale.
