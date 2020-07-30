Acer Predator Helios 300 gets $570 price cut in laptop deal

If you're looking for a VR-ready laptop, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is worth considering. For a limited time, you can score this powerful gaming notebook for a stellar price.

Currently, Amazon has the Predator Helios 300 on sale for $1,129. That's $570 off Acer's $1,700 list price for this model (PH315-52-710B). It's just $20 shy of its record low price and one of the best laptop deals you can get.

Acer Predator Helios 300: was $1,699 now $1,129 @ Amazon

The Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-52-710B) is one powerful gaming laptop. This model packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p at 144Hz display, a Core i7-9750H Hexa-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it has a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 series laptops are renowned for their solid performance and graphics.

The Predator Helios 300 laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Its hardware specs consist of a Core i7-9750H Hexa-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

For graphics handling, Acer outfitted this machine with a GTX 1660 Ti GPU and 6GB of graphics memory.

Although we didn't test this exact model, as in our previous-gen Predator Helios 300 review, this series from Acer offers great performance. This laptop's Core i7-9750H CPU and 16GB RAM combo offer ample power for demanding PC games, everyday multitasking and video streaming.

And when it comes to VR, its GTX 1660 Ti GPU hit a 9.2 out of 11 on SteamVR's Performance Test.

At 5.3 pounds and 14.2 x 10.0 x 0.91 inches, this Predator Helios 300 laptop is lighter and thinner than the Dell G5 15 SE (5.6 pounds and 14.3 x 10.8 x 1 inches) and the Acer Nitro 5 (5.7 pounds, 15.9 x 11 x 1.1 inches).

At $570 off, the Predator Helios 300 is a solid deal if you're looking to save big on a premium gaming laptop.