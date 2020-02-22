Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro gets $450 price drop at Best Buy

Despite its age, Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro is still a powerful machine. If you want a big screen laptop and don't want to spend big bucks for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, this Best Buy deal is just for you.

For a limited time, you can get the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro 2019 for $1,949.99 at Best Buy. That's $450 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. It's also one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all month.

In terms of performance, the 15-inch MacBook Pro is among the best laptops around. It's also the best business laptop to get for Mac users who work with demanding programs.

The MacBook Pro on sale at Best Buy packs a 15.4-inch Retina display, 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 555X GPU.

In our 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro review, we were impressed by its superior speed, sharp, colorful display and powerful sound. Slim and chic, the 4-pound laptop is 0.6 inches thick and lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.2 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (4.6 pounds).

Port-wise, Apple got rid of the Type-A port and equipped the MacBook Pro with four fast Thunderbolt 3 Type-C connector ports instead. Should you ever need to connect a Type-A compatible device, all you need is an adapter.

It may not be on Apple's roster anymore, but the 15-inch MacBook Pro is still a capable workhouse and a solid bargain at this price. That said, if you do need more muscle, Best Buy is taking up to $200 off the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Just keep in mind you'll need to sign up for a free myBest Buy account to get the deal on the 16-inch machine.