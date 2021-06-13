How to mute Windows 10 on a schedule

If you fall asleep watching movies or listening to music, or if you’re just looking to relax after a long day of work without constant notifications, mute your Windows 10 PC. You could manually mute it, of course, or there’s always the option to shut it down (without shutting it down) at a specific time each night (or day).

Windows Task Scheduler allows you to run scripts at a specific and predetermined, time though it doesn’t offer an option to mute your machine. Unfortunately, out of the box, there’s no way to do this without third-party tools.

For this task, we’ll use MultiTimer, a free and trusted third-party app that allows you to set up mute times for a specific hour that silence your machine. There are other options too, like shutting your monitor off at a specific time or displaying a countdown timer to shutdown.

Install the app

1) Download MultiTimer app from https://www.kifoth.de/jane/misc/#MultiTimer

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2) When the download is complete, click on the executable file.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3) Click Open to launch the installation wizard.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4) In the Windows warning window, click Run anyways.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5) Read the license agreement and click I Agree.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

6) Check the location of the installation folder and click Next.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

7) Click Install to continue the process.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

8) When the installation is complete, click Next.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

9) Click Finish to complete the installation and launch the app.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

MultiTimer settings

1) In the Multitimer window that opens, go to the Regulary tab.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2) Select a day from the existing list. You can also add a new date and time combo or edit an existing combo.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3) Open the Sound drop-down menu to assign an action.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4) Select Off in the Sound menu to mute Windows.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5) Open the Execute dropdown menu to make the settings executable.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

6) Select Yes from the menu.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

7) Click Apply to confirm the schedule and settings added so far.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

8) Click Go to start the scheduler for the tasks you added till now.