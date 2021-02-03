Google Stadia Pro: Every free game included with the service

Google Stadia's premium subscription service offers a library of AAA and indie titles, with new games added every month. Although, there is a catch.
For £8.99/$10 a month, Stadia Pro players will get access to a list of games they can immediately stream on laptops, desktops and smartphones — and now even on iPhones and iPads. The premium subscription will let players stream games in 4K resolution with 5.1 surround sound, although not all devices support this feature yet.
As for the catch? The Pro games collection is forever changing, with games added and taken away every month. However, once a Pro game is claimed, it will stay in a subscriber's library, even if they decide to unsubscribe and come back later. Also, with Stadia's family sharing feature, group members will get access to these Pro games even if they aren't subscribed.
Stadia Pro subscribers will also get access to exclusive discount deals on upcoming games or AAA titles, which is always handy for those on a budget.
Stadia Pro: February 2021 games
- Enter the Gungeon
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
List of free Stadia Pro games available
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Crayta: Premium Edition
- Cthulhu Saves Christmas
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Enter the Gungeon
- Everspace
- F1 2020
- Figment
- Gunsport
- Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek
- Hitman - The Complete First Season
- Hotline Miami
- Human: Fall Flat Stadia Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
- Kine
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Outcasters
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - Breakthrough Edition
- Republique
- Secret Neighbor
- Sniper Elite 4
- Steamworld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Submerged: Hidden Depths
- SUPERHOT Mind Control Delete