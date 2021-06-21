Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds are half off in epic Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2021 continues in full force with deals coming left, right and center. The Razer Hammerhead True Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Earbuds are now half off in this excellent Prime Day. If you're looking for a way to game with great audio, but don't want the hassle of an obnoxious headphone strap, this could be for you.

Right now, you can get the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds for just $50 for a limited time.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds deal

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds: was $100 now $50 @ Amazon

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds are a great buy for those who need an affordable pair of high quality gaming earbuds. These can last up to 15 hours, are water resistant, and boast Bluetooth 5.0.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro: was $200 now $152 @ Amazon

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro are an improved version of the base edition, and although they're more expensive, our reviewer complimented it for its rich audio, good companion app, and solid active noise-cancelling.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds are an alluring option for gamers looking for high-quality audio without an annoying headphone strap to hold them back. In our review for the Pro version of the Hammerhead, we were impressed by the product's rich sound, solid companion app and adequate active noise-cancelling.

We haven't reviewed the base edition of the Hammerhead, but we recommend it for those who need a more affordable alternative. It does not feature active noise-cancelling, but boasts a Bluetooth 5.0 connection. Considering its $100 cheaper than its better alternative, don't expect these to be miracle workers.