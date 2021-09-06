The best MacBook Pro cases in 2021

The best MacBook Pro cases are frontline fighters in keeping your device looking great and staying factory fresh for longer. Ranging from simple fabric sleeves to military-grade heavy-duty cases, the market is overflowing with potential picks that deliver impressive looks and peace of mind for the safety of your MacBook Pro.

While a few scuffs or scratches aren’t the end of the world, it would be a shame to tarnish the slick frame of some of Apple’s most aesthetically pleasing devices to date. Even the most basic case can protect your MacBook from surface-level damage, and many are available for a price that won’t break the bank. However, if you’re willing to pay a little extra, hardshell and rugged cases can protect your device against shock damage, dust particulates, and even water or heat exposure.

Of course, there’s no point in purchasing an ultra-expensive armor-plated case if all you need is something to protect your MacBook Pro from scraping against the contents of your bag or backpack during your commute. That’s why we’ve compiled our list of the best MacBook Pro cases to ensure you find the one that’s right for you.

What are the best MacBook Pro cases?

The best MacBook Pro case should be a blend of style, protection, and value. For that reason, our pick is the MOSISO MacBook Pro Case. Available in many vivid designs and colors, MOSISO’s case is a sturdy hardshell cover able to protect your device from daily wear and tear with ease. But, it’s the ultra-affordable sub-$20 price tag on most models that really seals the deal. Great form, great function, great price.

ProCase MacBook Pro case (Image credit: ProCase)

Looking for something with a little more business chic? The TYTX MacBook Pro Leather Case is lightweight protection in executive form. Its wraparound protection will keep your MacBook Pro safe from surface-level damage, and its built-in stand will keep your wrists fatigue-free during those long workdays. Not a fan of real leather? Neither is TYTX whose case is 100% vegan-friendly thermoplastic polymer. That’s genuine protection without genuine leather baggage.

If you want impressive protection without having to lug around a hefty laptop case all day, there’s also the Allcarpo Slim Business Backpack. Designed to safely house a host of devices in transit, Allcarpo’s backpack uses an EVA hardshell exterior in tandem with heavy-duty nylon fabrics to make sure every drop, bump, or spill is deflected away from your electronics. It’s a great way to get your laptop from A to B safely, and it doesn’t look too shabby in the process.

Best cheap case for MacBook Pro

(Image credit: Mosiso)

MOSISO makes some fantastic hardshell cases in a wide selection of vibrant colors and designs. Even better, MOSISO cases are often available in sizes to fit most 13/15/16-inch MacBook Pro models, with some including an additional screen protector and a matching keyboard cover. Considering most of MOSISO’s covers are under $20, these hardshell cases are a fantastic value and an affordable solution to protect your MacBook Pro from day-to-day wear and tear.

MOSISO’s hardshell case is easy to fit, with two snap-on segments that result in all-over protection from scratches, scuffing, and minor knocks. The matching keyboard cover offers minor protection from spillage catastrophes and some protection against dust particulates. While keyboard-heavy users may want to pass on the keyboard cover, the case is solid enough in its own right — especially if you’re looking to add a bit of personality to your MacBook.

Best rugged case for MacBook Pro

(Image credit: UAG)

2. UAG Plyo Series MacBook Pro Rugged Case Best rugged case for MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS AU $107.95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sizes for 13/16-inch MacBook Pro + Meets military drop-test standards + Lightweight protection + Translucent, bulk-free design Reasons to avoid - Pricey

Urban Armor Gear makes some impressive rugged cases for a wide variety of laptops, tablets, and phones, all of which offer a serious level of protection when it comes to daily usage and accident prevention. UAG’s latest series of Plyo cases for the 13/16-inch MacBook Pro delivers a slim and sleek minimalist design without compromising on protection. While most rugged laptop cases add significant bulk or weight to your device, UAG’s Plyo case is lightweight and low profile.

The hard polycarbonate frame is dust-repellant, non-slip, and features a soft impact-resistant core with durable air-soft corners. UAG’s Plyo case meets the military drop-test standard for surviving multiple drops from up to four feet without any damage to the laptop. MIL-STD-810G certification is the gold standard when it comes to consumer-level protection from shock damage, and will protect your MacBook Pro from just about everything your daily life has up its sleeve.

Best protective sleeve for MacBook Pro

(Image credit: Thule)

3. Thule Gauntlet MacBook Pro Sleeve Best protective sleeve for MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AU $85.87 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sizes for 13/15/16-inch MacBook Pro + Great for travel + Rugged protection + Attaché options Reasons to avoid - Bulky

The Thule Gauntlet MacBook Pro sleeve is ideal if you want to keep your MacBook safe while in transit, giving you the peace of mind you need to pop it in your bag and go. While still a sleeve, the Thule Gauntlet offers rugged levels of protection with its rigid polyurethane exterior and enhanced corner/edge protection. You can even use your MacBook Pro inside the sleeve thanks to its clamshell design, giving you a little extra protection for your device while out and about.

Available in multiple sizes, the Thule Gauntlet can accommodate the 13/15/16-inch models of MacBook Pro. It makes for a perfect travel sleeve and won’t cost any more if you need a larger size sleeve, all sizes are $59.95. If you’re willing to pay more, attaché options are available which include carrying handles and a shoulder strap for added portability.

Best travel sleeve for MacBook Pro

(Image credit: tomtoc)

4. tomtoc Smart A25 for MacBook Pro Best travel sleeve for MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Sizes to fit 13/15/16-inch MacBook Pro + Shoulder bag/carry case/sleeve hybrid + Sturdy build, durable materials + Fantastic value Reasons to avoid - Humdrum design

If wherever you go your MacBook Pro isn’t too far behind, you already know the importance of having a good shoulder bag. The tomtoc Smart A25 is a shoulder bag/sleeve hybrid that offers it all; protection, storage, versatility, and durability. Available in sizes to suit the 13/15/16-inch MacBook Pro, tomtoc’s travel-friendly hardshell case is an absolute steal with its sub-$35 price tag.

The tomtoc Smart A25 includes a detachable strap and reinforced handles, making it a great all-rounder that can pull triple-duty as a shoulder bag, a carry case, or as a conventional sleeve. There’s abundant space for your documents, tablet, peripherals, or chargers, with additional cushioning between compartments preventing any clashes. The EVA hardshell base is resistant to deformation, and lining the interior is a soft fleece interior to keep your device scratch-free. A final layer of protection comes from the case’s hardwearing, water-resistant fabric coating, making it an ideal go-to in any weather.

Best MacBook Pro ergonomic hardshell case

(Image credit: ProCase)

5. ProCase Heavy Duty Bumper Case Best MacBook Pro ergonomic hardshell case TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Sizes to fit 13/16-inch MacBook Pro + Good ventilation + Built-in ergonomic stand + Wraparound bumper Reasons to avoid - Limited shock protection

ProCase’s 13/16-inch Heavy Duty Bumper cases offer hard shell protection, better heat distribution, and the option of a more comfortable typing angle, all for under $35. While the wraparound bumper isn’t going to match up to a rugged case’s shock-absorbing potential, there’s enough protection to handle day-to-day bumps and knocks you’re likely to encounter. The case itself will protect your device from scratches and scuffs with relative ease, but the base houses the most interesting feature.

Two foldout legs at the bottom of the case elevate your MacBook Pro, allowing for both comfier viewing and a more ergonomically-friendly typing angle. This design decision also means that your MacBook Pro is more ventilated, with the space between your MacBook and the surface below helping to vent any heat buildup. If you’re no stranger to demanding work hours, ProCase’s Heavy Duty Bumper case is a fantastic choice. And it’s also one that your device and your wrists will thank you for making.

Best faux-leather folio for MacBook Pro

(Image credit: TYTX)

6. TYTX MacBook Pro Leather Case Best faux-leather folio for MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AU $82.02 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sizes to fit 13/15/16-inch MacBook Pro + Built-in stand + Ergonomic support + 100% vegan-friendly material Reasons to avoid - Limited shock protection

If you’re looking for a lightweight case to protect against surface-level scratches and general wear and tear, the TYTX MacBook Pro Leather Case is a strong contender. TYTX’s folio features wraparound protection, a soft microfiber lining, storage for documents, and space for a writing implement of choice. While often overlooked by most folio makers, TYTX’s case is well ventilated, including a built-in stand to help prevent heat buildup.

This elevated pitch isn’t just good for heat distribution; the slight incline to your device is more ergonomically friendly, affording more comfort over long stretches of work. What’s more, the TYTX MacBook Pro Leather Case is made of premium polyurethane leather, an artificial material derived from thermoplastic polymer. It’s incredibly durable, easy to clean, water-resistant, and 100% vegan-friendly — meaning, your conscience can remain as pristine as the MacBook Pro housed within.

(Image credit: STM)

Best rugged case for MacBook Pro Retina

7. STM Dux Rugged Case Best rugged case for MacBook Pro Retina TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Sizes to fit 13/15-inch MacBook Pro Retina + Transparent and low-key + Solid polycarbonate shell + Great day-to-day protection Reasons to avoid - No MIL-STD certification

If your Australian lexicon is lacking, the term Dux refers to a high-performing student — the best in class. The STM Dux rugged case aims to live up to its namesake by delivering lightweight, form-fitting, solid body protection that is second to none. While a product’s name doesn’t necessarily imply its quality, it’s fair to say that the Dux rugged case scores top marks when it comes to protecting your 13/15-inch MacBook Pro.

The Dux rugged case is made of a tough, transparent polycarbonate shell that keeps your MacBook on display without the risk of scratches or scuffs tarnishing your device. The frame is light and reasonably low-key, and won’t obscure pre-existing wraps or stickers. Rubberized TPU brackets offer great protection from shock damage, and the Dux’s textured feet will cling to even the smoothest surfaces. Apple even recommends the STM Dux, and if you’re looking for a rugged case that offers fantastic protection without cramping your style, it’s easy to see why.

Best ergonomic folio for MacBook Pro

(Image credit: Nillkin)

8. Nillkin Laptop Sleeve for MacBook Pro Best ergonomic folio for MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Sizes to fit 13/15/16-inch MacBook Pro + Adjustable ergonomic stand + Built-in mousepad Reasons to avoid - Limited shock protection - Lower quality faux-leather build

The great thing about owning a laptop is its portability, you can take it anywhere and everywhere without losing the ability to work or play. The downside to this is that most places aren’t exactly laptop-friendly. The Nillkin Laptop Sleeve Case is a great solution for those instances, offering ergonomic comfort, better viewing angles, and an extended surface for better mouse handling.

The Nillkin Laptop Sleeve is a foldout ergonomic workspace in sleeve form with the ability to raise your screen and improve wrist support. If maximum protection is what you’re looking for then Nilkin’s sleeve isn’t going to impress you much. However, as a lightweight sleeve to protect against surface-level wear and tear, while also supplying you with an adjustable laptop stand and mousepad, there’s real potential in this product.

Best leather sleeve for MacBook Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

If you’re looking to bring a little more class to the already swanky MacBook Pro, Apple’s proprietary leather sleeve has it in abundance. It’s simple, it’s elegant, and it fits your device like a glove. Thanks to the combination of a high-quality French leather exterior and soft microfibre lining, worrying about scuffs and scratches will be a thing of the past. It’s a fantastic-looking sleeve and one that will only get better with time as a beautiful patina develops. While the sleeve offers little-to-no shock protection, it will keep your MacBook safe enough within a bag during travel.

The catch here, as with most Apple products, is the price tag. If you’ve been swayed by what Apple’s leather sleeve has to offer, you’ll have to fork out $199 to make it your own. A steep price, no doubt. While cheaper options are available online, few live up to the quality and craftsmanship that Apple products are known for.

Best hardshell backpack for MacBook Pro

(Image credit: Allcarpo)

10. Allcarpo Slim Business Backpack Best hardshell backpack for MacBook Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Fits 13/15-inch MacBook Pro + Heavy-duty nylon fabric + EVA hardshell protection + Anti-theft TSA Combo lock Reasons to avoid - Added weight

If you want to guarantee the safety of your MacBook Pro in transit, the Allcarpo Slim Business Backpack is ideal. Not only is it sturdy and secure, but carrying your device and accessories around in backpack form distributes all that weight evenly. It’s great for your back and leaves you feeling fresher for longer. Allcarpo’s backpack is made from water-repellant, heavy-duty nylon, and features a waterproof EVA hardshell design to afford maximum shock protection for your laptop throughout the day.

The Allcarpo Slim Business backpack can house laptops up to 15.4-inches in size and has a secure, multi-compartment, cushioned interior to keep your belongings safe from harm. The inclusion of an anti-theft TSA-approved combo lock adds to your peace of mind. If for any reason you become separated from your backpack, you can rest assured in knowing your devices are locked up tight and won’t easily fall into someone else’s hands.