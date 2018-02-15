Yoga 910 Star Wars Edition Drops to Its Lowest Price Ever

The Force has made its way to Lenovo's Presidents Day sale. For a limited time, the PC manufacturer is dropping the price of one of our favorite laptops.
We're talking about the Yoga 910 Glass Star Wars Edition. Originally priced at $1,299, the glossy laptop is now just $854.99 via coupon code "SAVEXTRA5". That's $445 off and the cheapest it's ever been. It even undercuts Best Buy's current sale price of $1,104.
The model in Lenovo's sale features a 13.9-inch 1080p multi-touch IPS LCD, 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
If you need more power, Lenovo offers a step-up configuration with a 3840 x 2160 screen, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $1,025.99 via the same coupon. That's $704 off and thanks to the coupon it's actually $75 cheaper than Lenovo's original advertised sale price.
Both configurations feature a Gorilla Glass-coated lid and a watchband-like hinge that lets you use the laptop in multiple modes.
There is a small catch. The 2-in-1 is only available with a red-on-white Rebel Alliance lid. Not that you'd ever join the Dark Side. anyway.
