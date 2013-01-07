Alcatel Unveils World's Thinnest, Lightest Smartphones at CES 2013

Meet the world's newest titleholders for the lightest and thinnest smartphones. Alcatel is unveiling a slew of products at CES 2013, starting with the One Touch Idol Ultra. Weighing a barely-there 4.1 ounces and measuring 5.29 x 2.7 x 0.25 inches, Alcatel says the Ultra is currently the world's slimmest smartphone. (The iPhone 5 was the thinnest at 0.3 inches.)

The Idol Ultra also boasts a 4.7-inch AMOLED display, a 1.2-GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM and runs on Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean). A 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera and 8-MP rear camera round out the specs.

Alcatel is also laying claim to the title of world's lightest smartphone. The 3.8-ounce One Touch Idol is even lighter than the 3.9-ounce iPhone 5 and measures 5.2 x 2.65 x 0.32 inches. The One Touch Idol also runs Jelly Bean and has a 1.2-GHz dual-core CPU. However, the Idol only comes with 512MB of RAM and a 4.7-inch QHD IPS display. The smartphone does have a sharper 2.1-MP front-facing camera to go along with its 8-MP rear shooter, which captures video in 1080p.

Alactel hasn't forgotten about the legions of phablet faithful. The One Touch Scribe HD sports a 5-inch IPS display for fans of supersized phones. The Jelly Bean-powered behemoth features a 1.2-GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage.

The One Touch Scribe HD will hit American shores sometimes in Q2, but pricing information has yet to be released. Pricing and availability for the One Touch Idol and the One Touch Idol Ultra have not been announced.