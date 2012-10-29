Windows Phone 8 Getting Pandora, Ad-Free Listening for a Year

Microsoft is getting some app support via Pandora to help bolster its Windows Phone Store, the tech giant announced today at its Windows Phone 8 event. But Windows Phone 8 users will be getting more than just an app, Microsoft says that users will also get ad-free access to Pandora for a year.

The announcement follows Microsoft's reveal of a series of new apps for its Windows Phone 8 platforms including Facebook, Skype and Twitter. Microsoft has been in need of top-tier apps like Pandora for quite some time. Other apps heading to Windows Phone 8 include Temple Run, Angry Birds Star Wars, Angry Birds Space, Draw Something, Words with Friends and more.

Microsoft says that with the addition of these apps, it will have 46 of the 50 top apps available on all mobile platforms. Windows Phone users will be able to start getting their groove on with Pandora in early 2013.