Windows 8 Demoed on ARM Tablets and a Laptop Running Nvidia Tegra 3

At Microsoft's Windows 8 presentation at Computex the company showed off the new OS running on ARM devices in both the standard and touch-friendly modes. Our friends over at NetbookNews got video of the demos, which included a run of Microsoft Word, printing, and using a USB dongle on three tablets and a laptop. The hardware inside ranged from dual-core 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8660 and 1GHz TI OMAP4430 chips up to Nvidia Tegra 3 on one tablet and one laptop.

Check out Windows 8 in action:

Image Credit: Netbook News