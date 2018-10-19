Windows 10 Will Finally Let You Delete Microsoft Bloatware

Microsoft's Windows 10 has a bloatware problem, partially caused by Microsoft itself. But that will soon change.

In an update Microsoft plans to launch next year, the software giant will give you more apps that you can uninstall from the operating system. According to ExtremeTech, which earlier reported on the move, the next Windows 10 build includes the option to remove a variety of pre-installed Microsoft apps, including 3D Viewer, Calculator, Calendar, Paint 3D, Voice Recorder, and more. However, if you want to remove Camera, Edge, or the Microsoft Store, you're out of luck.

Windows 10 is notorious for playing host to bloatware. And when you buy a PC from a vendor, it's not uncommon for them to slap their own software onto the operating system when you buy it. Since many of that bloatware can't be uninstalled, you're left with less space on your disk to store the stuff you really care about.

Microsoft has been loosening some of its restrictions on what can and cannot be removed in the operating system in recent years, so it's perhaps no surprise it'll allow you to remove some of its bloat.

When you want to remove one of the programs, you need only to right-click on the tile or its name in the app list and choose uninstall and the operating system will take it from there. If you want to get any of the apps back, you'll need to reinstall them via the Windows Store.