Wilson Electronics' Sleek 4G-V Signal Booster Kills Your Wireless Dead Zone

LAS VEGAS -- No matter how fast your wireless carrier's network is, its value is instantly negated the minute you enter a signal dead zone. Phone calls don't come in and emails don't go out. And nowhere are you more likely to run into a wireless dead spot than while on the road. But Wilson Electronics' Sleek 4G-V LTE can help you even the odds, boosting your Verizon 4G LTE signal in places that were previously nothing more than black holes for your data.

We participated in a demonstration of the Sleek's capabilities at CES and were blown away by its sheer power. The system is set up as a portable cradle for your 4G LTE phone that attaches to your car's dashboard. The cradle itself is connected to your car's power adapter, while a second cable runs from the the cradle to an antenna that sits on the roof of your vehicle.

Attaching the antenna to the roof is essential because the entire device has to be ground in order for it to function correctly. But that doesn't mean the Sleek 4G-V has to be relegated to your car's dash. Wilson Electronics has also released an at-home adapter kit complete with the aforementioned cradle, grounding pad and stand which allow your device to stand up on your desk.

During our demo, the folks at Wilson switched on their Verizon HTC Thunderbolt 4G and ran Speedtest.net to get some base download and upload speeds for our location in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Because of the interference from the building itself, not to mention the thousands of users around us, the device both downloaded and uploaded data at a rate of 7.13Mbps. Clay Blackham, one of the Wilson representatives on hand, then placed the Bionic in a copper mesh box. Large amounts of copper spell death for a wireless signal because of the interference it causes.

When he ran Speedtest.net with the Thunderbolt in the box, the phone was unable to pickup any wireless signal. Clay then plugged in the Sleek 4G-V booster, which was also located in the box, and switched on Speedtest.net. Incredibly, the phone not only had reception again, but it was able to download and upload data at a significantly faster rate than it did outside of the box. Download speeds registered at 12.13Mbps, while upload speeds came in at 7.33Mbp.

In addition to the at-home kit, Wilson has also made a small battery available for when you want to bring the Sleek with you but don't have a power source handy. Of course, you'll still have to make sure that you have a place to ground its antenna.