Wilson Electronics' Sleek 4G-V Gives Verizon 4G LTE a Boost

CES is starting a littler early for Wislon Electronics. The company, which will have a presence at the show, today announced a first of its kind, 4G LTE signal booster. The Sleek 4G-V, helps boost the signal strength of a user's Verizon Wireless 4G LTE device, thereby improving the device's reception, data transfer speeds, and battery life.

Designed for use in vehicles with a Bluetooth headset or other hands-free device, the $149.94 Sleek 4G-V, boosts 4G, 3G, and 3G cell signals running on the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, and 1900 MHz bands. For areas that don't have Verizon 4G LTE access, the Sleek will also improve the signal of any 800 MHz and 1900 MHz bands. Wilson Electronics', Sleek 4G-V measures 2.5 x 4.5 inches and weighs in at three ounces.

The cradle style Sleek 4G-V, gets its power from your vehicle's power adapter, while an external antenna, installed on your vehicle's roof pulls in 4G signals. The 4G-V also features Wilsons' cell tower protection technologies.

If you're not a Verizon user, you can always pick up Wilson's original Sleek. That device boosts the frequency of devices running on the 824-894 MHz and 1850-1990 MHz bands.