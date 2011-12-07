Verizon's 4G LTE Network Down Nationwide

We're getting widespread reports that Verizon's 4G LTE network is down nationwide. We've tested several devices here in our New York office and have been unable to get any kind of 4G data signal. 3G services, however, are still working without issue.

Shortly after the first reports of the outage began hitting the web, Verizon issued a statement through its Twitter feed saying, "We’re working to resolve some 4GLTE issues ASAP, some customers report operating on 3G or no data. 3G data; calls/texts unaffected."

On Verizon's support forums, customers rattled off the locations where they had no service. Users from Arizona to New Hampshire and everywhere in between were reported network issues, with others saying that their service has been spotty at worst.

This isn't the first time a major outage has hit Verizon's 4G network. A similar incident rocked the network in April, bringing LTE services to a screeching halt. There's no word yet from the company about a potential time from for the return of service, but we're hoping it's sooner rather than later.