How to Transpose Columns and Rows Using Paste Special in Excel

After entering data, one of the most common mistakes is realizing you transposed columns and rows. Instead of putting names at the top of each column, you put dates, or vice-versa. The same goes for rows -- instead of adding the data you wanted in the column, you’re now stuck with a row-formatted data entry.

With Excel, you might think the only option is to copy/paste the entries into the correct place, or start over. But, this would be wrong. There’s a really easy fix in the Paste Special menu that allows you to reverse your mistakes without starting over.

1. Open Excel and choose Blank workbook.

2. Enter the data you’d like to shift around from a column to a row (or vice versa).

3. Copy the entire data set by selecting each the area, right-clicking, and selecting Copy.

4. Click on a new location in the sheet to add your transposed data.

5. Right click and choose Paste Special. Alternatively, you can use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Alt + V.

6. At the bottom of the Paste Special box, check the Transpose option.

7. Press OK to transpose the columns and rows.

Microsoft Excel Tips