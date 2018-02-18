Microsoft Sale at Amazon: 2-in-1 Laptops from $599

It's Presidents Day weekend and Amazon is doing what it does best — price matching its competitors at every step.

The online giant seems to have the Microsoft Store in its crosshairs this holiday weekend undercutting Microsoft's promos by up to $350.

Buy Microsoft Surface Book 2 on Amazon.com

First, there's the Surface Pro, which Amazon is selling for an all-time low of $599. This base configuration packs a Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That's $120 lower than Amazon's price earlier this week. Multiple configurations are on sale, some of which beat Microsoft's current sale price by as much as $352.

Amazon isn't stopping there and the online retailer is also discounting the Surface Book 2 with a starting price of $1,374.50. That's $124 off and the best price we've seen for this Editors' Choice detachable 2-in-1. The base Surface Book 2 features a 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 touchscreen LCD, 2.6GHz Core i5-7300U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you require discrete graphics, you can get the Surface Book 2 with GTX 1050 for $1,949, which is $50 under Microsoft's price. This model sports a Core i7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 with 2GB of RAM.

Last, but not least — the original Surface Laptop is also on sale at $929.99. That's $70 under the Microsoft Store's price. This model features a 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 LCD, Core i5 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. If you opt for the step-up model — which includes 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD — you'll pay a total of $1,267.90, which is $32 off.