Take $200 Off the MacBook-Like Huawei MateBook X

With its gorgeous all-aluminum body and superb build quality, the MateBook X is something we've all been waiting for — a Windows machine with Apple-like design and build quality.

This $1,099 laptop is currently selling for $899. That beats Amazon's and Newegg's price by $200.

The MateBook X is only Huawei's second foray into the world of Windows laptops, but make no mistake, it's a fantastic machine. Like Apple's $1,299 MacBook, the MateBook X sports a fanless design and runs a 7th-generation Intel processor. However, unlike the MacBook, it uses a Core i5 processor instead of Intel's Core M series.

The MateBook X is also an excellent machine to take on the road. It measures 0.49 inches at its thickest and weighs 2.3 pounds. By comparison, the MacBook measures 0.5 inches at its thickest and weighs 2 pounds.

Hardware-wise, the MateBook X packs a 13-inch 2160 x 1440 IPS LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Other noteworthy features include a 2-in-1 power button with fingerprint recognition and Dolby Atmos audio, which in our lab tests delivered loud audio with no distortion. Bass was also noticeably better than what you'd find from similarly thin laptops.

The laptop comes with the MateDock 2, a tiny adapter that expands your connectivity options by adding one USB Type-A port, one USB Type-C port, VGA, and HDMI. Otherwise, the laptop only sports two USB Type-C ports, none of which support Thunderbolt 3. Battery life was acceptable at 8 hours and 41 minutes, which beats the ultraportable average of 8 hours and 21 minutes.

For its second foray into Windows PC territory, the MateBook X is a fantastic buy, especially at its current sale price.