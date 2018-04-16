256GB MacBook Pro Now At Its Lowest Price

There's a reason the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the laptop of choice for most Mac users. It's powerful, portable, and when it comes to performance, it blows the anemic MacBook Air and 12-inch MacBook out of the water.

Through April 21, Best Buy is taking $150 to $200 off every 13-inch MacBook Pro configuration (excluding the Touch Bar models).

Buy on Best Buy

After discount, the base model starts at $1,149.99 ($150 under the Apple Store's price), whereas the 256GB and 512GB models sell for $1,299.99 and $1,999.99, respectively. Both higher capacity Macs are $200 under the Apple Store's price and the lowest they've ever been.

Both the base model and the 256GB Mac house a 2.3GHz Core i5 Kaby Lake processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. For added muscle, you'll want to make the jump to the 512GB SSD Mac, which sports a 2.5GHz Core i7 quad-core CPU with 16GB of RAM.

In terms of connectivity, all models are limited to two USB-C ports and Thunderbolt 3, so you'll want to bring your own dongles.

Although we've seen the base model for $50 less, this is the best deal we've seen for the 256GB and 512GB MacBook Pro.

To make the deal even sweeter, students with a valid .edu address can sign up for Best Buy's deals newsletter and receive an instant $50 digital coupon, which drops the price of any MacBook Pro down by another $50.