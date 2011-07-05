Taiwan Manufacturer Reportedly Receives Order for 15 Million iPhone 5s

Remember last week's rumor about an upcoming iPhone 4S and and iPhone 5? Now Digitimes has some numbers that make the iPhone 5 an even more certain reality. The news outlet reports that Pegatron Technology, a Taiwan-based manufacturer, has received an order from Apple for 15 million iPhone 5s.

Apple also chose Pegatron to manufacture the iPhone 4, which fell short of shipping goal of 10 million (less than 4 million handsets shipped in the first quarter of 2011). Clearly, sales projections for the next-gen iPhone are more optimistic, though Digitimes also reports that Pegatron is aggressively courting more orders since losing significant business from notebook brand ASUS.

What does this mean for the rumored lower-cost iPhone 4S? Nothing, necessarily. However, as sources peg the iPhone 5's release date for release in September, the next generation of Apple's smartphone is well under way. Perhaps the 15 million iPhone order includes both versions of the upcoming device? As they say, only time will tell.

via Digitimes