Apple's Steve Jobs Admitted Android Envy

Steve Jobs, the CEO and public face of Apple until his last days in 2011, never seemed to lack confidence in his product. However, a newly uncovered e-mail that Jobs sent to Apple execs exposes some jealousy toward Google's Android, going as far as mentioning a "holy war" between the two tech giants.

As pointed out by Apple Insider, Jobs 2010 e-mail reveals the company's plan for all of its products, including iOS. Jobs made a mission to "catch up to Android where we are behind (notifications, tethering, speech...)" as well as "leapfrog" the competition with features such as Siri. Jobs' vision has come to life in some ways, as iOS 7's new Control Center interface is largely reminiscent of the notification drawers found on phones running Android.

The beginning outline in Jobs' e-mail has a bullet point that reads "2011: Holy War with Google -- all the ways we will compete with them." The outline goes on to state that "Google and Microsoft are further along on the technology, but haven't quite figured it out yet."

Apple and Google are known as being competitors, but it's interesting to hear Jobs label this rivalry as something so extreme, and something that would influence the company's decisions for years to come.

There are plenty of other tantalizing tidbits in this leaked e-mail. Jobs notes his dedication to the "Post PC" era, and vows to "tie all of our products together, so we further lock customers into our ecosystem."

The e-mail also includes Jobs' plans for an Apple TV 2 that would utilize partnerships with NBC, CBS, Viacom and HBO. Jobs makes mention of a "magic wand," which is a patented piece of Apple tech that would likely allow users to control Apple TV with motion gestures.