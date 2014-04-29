Sprint and Spotify Partner to Offer Cheaper Subscription Plans

Sprint and Spotify are joining forces. Those who sign up for a new Framily plan will get access to the music streaming service at a reduced monthly rate. According to Sprint, customers who have a Framily plan with between 1 to 5 members get a 6-month free trial of Spotify after which they'll pay just $7.99 per month for 18 months.

If you've got between 6 and 10 people on your Framily plan, you'll get Spotify access for $4.99 per month, after your 6-month trial is up. There is, however, a caveat to the offer. After your 18 months is up, Sprint says, users will have to pay full-price for Spotify again.

If you're not a Framily plan subscriber, Sprint will still give you up to 3 months of free access to Spotify, at which point you'll have to opt out of the service or pay the standard $9.99 per month fee. In addition to its Spotify partnership, Sprint is touting its Music Plus store and Music Live service, which features continuously updated music news and tracks.

Sprint's Framily plan offers support for up to 10 users, each of which can receive separate bills. Lines start at $55 for a single device with 1GB of data. If you need more, you can upgrade to 3GB of data for your device for an extra $10 per month or unlimited data for $20 per month. Framily plans reduces your cost as you add more users, going as low as $25 per line with at least 7 users.