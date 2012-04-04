Sprint Confirms Unlimited 4G LTE Data

Following Sprint's announcement of the LG Viper 4G LTE yesterday, the company revealed more information about its 4G LTE service. This morning, David Owens, Sprint's director of commercialization, answered the question that has been on everyone's minds--will Sprint's 4G LTE be part of its unlimited data plan?

Owens said, "What customers can expect from us is that we’ve been steadfast in our plans to maintain our differentiation with unlimited and we have not come off of that stance."

So there you have it; a confirmation of unlimited 4G LTE at the launch of the service. Sprint has 'not come off of that stance'--yet. Who know what the future holds. Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City and San Antonio will be the first round of cities to have the Sprint 4G LTE service mid-2012. Let the migration to these cities for the benefit of unlimited 4G LTE begin!