Sony Xperia Advance Coming to U.S. for $299 Without Contract

Looking for a phone for the accident prone person in your life this holiday season? Sony might have just what you're looking for. The company today announced that it is bringing its durable Android Ice Cream Sandwich-powered Xperia advance to U.S. shores for $299 without contract.

Sony says the phone has the highest water and dust resistance ratings of any smartphone (IP67). That means the Xperia should be able to survive immersion in up to 39 inches of water for up to 30 minutes and come out working like new.

Sporting a 3.5-inch Reality Display with Mobile Bravia Engine, the Xperia advance is on the smaller side of the smartphone scale. Around back the Xperia advance offers a 5-megapixel camera. Unfortunately, there's no front-facing shooter.

Packing a 1-GHz dual-core Cortex A9 processor and 512MB of RAM, the Xperia advance should be able to handle anything you throw at it. Internal storage is limited to just 8GB, but a microSD card slot helps make up for that.