Smartphone Madness 2013 Game 4: Nokia Lumia 920 vs. Lenovo IdeaPhone K900

Before we dive into the fray between today's competitors, we owe a tip of the hat to the Google Nexus 4 for its win yesterday over the HTC Windows Phone 8X. At this point, for Windows Phone 8 to remain in the competition its fans will need to come out to vote for the Nokia Lumia 920 as it goes toe-to-toe with the Lenovo IdeaPhone K900. Fans on both sides have until Saturday morning, March 16 at 9 a.m. EST to cast votes. Please welcome our competitors to the floor.

As Nokia's flagship Windows Phone 8 device, a lot is expected of the Lumia 920. This smartphone earned 4 stars and an Editors' Choice award in our review thanks to its slick and colorful design, superb PureView camera, eye-popping 4.5-inch HD screen, integrated wireless charging and Nokia's useful preloaded apps. With a two-year contract on AT&T you can pick this beauty up for a mere $99 in your choice of black, blue, red, white or yellow.

We do wish the Nokia Lumia 920 weren't quite so heavy. At 6.5 ounces it's nearly two ounces more than the HTC 8X. Also, because the OS is young, there is a dearth of some of the top apps; a weakness today's competitor does not share.

[polldaddy poll=6963325]

We got our first good look at the Android-powered Lenovo IdeaPhone K900 at CES 2013, and it was impressive enough to land it among these top 16 choices. The super-slim 6.9mm K900 is expected to zoom through application open times and zip through animations thanks to unique skills offered by the Intel Core Clover Trail+ CPU. We found the 5.5-inch 1080p display both bright and beautiful, and the 13-megapixel rear-facing camera powerful.

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing it come to the U.S. as the company is focusing on overseas markets, especially Asia. And that's our loss, but also a ding to this competitor. There’s not yet a price point, in any currency.

It's voting time! Which do you think is better? Don't wait too long to decide, because the polls close tomorrow at 9 a.m. EST.