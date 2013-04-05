Smartphone Madness 2013 Finals: Nokia Lumia 920 vs. BlackBerry Z10

We've made it to the big show. It's been a long, tough fight, but we've narrowed the options for your Smartphone Madness champion for 2013 to either the Nokia Lumia 920 or the BlackBerry Z10. One on side of the court we have Windows Phone 8 and on the other BlackBerry 10; the Nokia Army vs. CrackBerry Nation. Which side will come out dominant is all up to you. Let's meet the competitors.

The $99 Lumia 920 is poised and ready to finish strong and make last year's winner -- the Nokia Lumia 900 -- proud. So far, it's handily taken down the Samsung Galaxy S4 and the Lenovo IdeaPhone K900. And just a little while ago, the polls closed on the semi-final that propelled the Nokia Lumia 920 here. This Editors’ Choice-winning phone is slick and colorful. We’ve praised it for its superb PureView camera, eye-popping 4.5-inch HD screen and integrated wireless charging. We also love Nokia’s useful preloaded apps. I'm sure the Windows Phone 8 fans are exhausted, but they'll have to rally to beat the BlackBerry's base.

To get here, the BlackBerry Z10 had to step over the Google Nexus 4, the Samsung Galaxy Note II, and the Sony Xperia Z. It's easily brought home every win, and as long as the fans don't get over-confident they might be able to do it again. That's because we praised this handset, during our review, for its slick multitasking interface and superior touchscreen keyboard that learns as you type. Other special features such as BlackBerry Hub, Voice Command and BBM support might be of use during this battle. The Z10, available on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless for around $199, was first available on AT&T.

Since this is the finals, you'll have time to make your pick and promote your side. But not much. Polls will remain open until Monday, April 8th at 9 a.m. EST. Tip off and voting starts ... now!