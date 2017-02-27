Save $60 on Asus's Powerful, Lightweight ZenBook UX330UA

The Asus ZenBook UX330UA is one of the best laptop values you can get today. It packs the perfect mix of style, power, and portability at a price that won't break the bank. For a limited time, Amazon is slashing the laptop's price from $759.99 to a very affordable $699.

Traditionally, mainstream notebooks tend to compromise in one area, but the 2.7-pound Asus offers the type of hardware and performance you'd expect from a system that costs well over $900. The laptop has a plain, but attractive silver chassis. We found that its 13.3-inch 1080p display offers bright, sharp images with vibrant color.

In terms of performance, the UX330UA is a very capable mainstream machine thanks to its 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake processor which has been paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. It scored a solid 7,182 on Geekbench 4, which is remarkably close to the pricier Dell XPS 13's 7,287 score.

Unlike some ultra-thin laptops (we're looking at you, Apple), the UX330UA provides all the ports you could possibly need including two USB ports, a micro HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, and an SD card reader.

We were even impressed by the system's Harman Kardon speakers, which offered accurate audio that was loud enough to fill a small room.

Simply put, if you want the best ultrabook for your money, look no further than the ZenBook UX330UA.