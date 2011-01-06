Samsung 4G LTE Smart Phone Sports 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Plus Screen

Verizon said CES 2011 was going to be a big event for LTE gear, and Samsung is more than happy to make good on that promise with its latest Android 2.2 phone. The Samsung 4G LTE Smart Phone (obviously a placeholder moniker) boasts a large-and-in-charge 4.3-inch display featuring Samsung's new Super AMOLED Plus display. This screen improves contrast and outdoor readability. You also get a HTML 5 browser that leverages 4G LTE connectivity, a front-facing camera supporting Skype Video Chat, and a rear-facing 8-MP camera with LED flash.

In addition to Skype, both the bundled MobiTV and Sling Mobile apps are optimized for LTE. As with other Galaxy S devices, Samsung includes its Media Hub service for downloading TV shows and movies (which now includes CBS as a partner), as well as its Social Hub technology for keeping tabs on friends and followers.

The best news of all? During a quick hands-on--with a non-activated unit--we noticed the search button went straight to Google. So maybe this device won't force Bing on users. Keep it locked in here for more details.