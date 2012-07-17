Report: LG Optimus Vu Tablet Phone Coming to Verizon

The market for phablets (phone/ tablet) has been severely limited here in the U.S. So far as the only real option consumers have is the Samsung Galaxy Note for AT&T and, as of today, T-Mobile. But if you're a Sprint or Verizon Wireless, you're currently out of luck. Fortunately, for Verizon customers at least, that looks like it's about to change.

Android Police is reporting that they've gotten their hands on a Verizon-branded version of LG's Optimus Vu. Measuring a massive 5-inches, the Optimus Vu sports a 1024 x 768 HD IPS display with a decidedly box-like 4:3 aspect ratio. We spent some time with the Optimus Vu back in February during Mobile World Congress and were blown away by the display's brightness.

Beyond its display, the Optimus Vu features a 1.5-Ghz dual-core Snapdragon S3 processor, 1GB of RAM, 32GB of storage space, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera. The original Optimus Vu came preloaded with Google's Android Gingerbread operating system, but Android Police say that the Verizon version will instead come loaded with Android Ice Cream Sandwich. Also on tap for the Verizon version, 4G LTE.

No word yet on when the Optimus Vu will touchdown on Verizon.

via: Android Police