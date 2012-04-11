Q&A: Nokia President Talks Lumia 900 Launch, Windows Phone's App Gap

The Nokia Lumia 900 launch is off to a strong but somewhat shaky start. While this Windows Phone is beating Android on Amazon, Nokia has decided to offer a $100 credit because of an early data connectivity bug. The challenge for Nokia is getting over this minor hump and maintaining its early momentum.

We sat down with Chris Weber, president of Nokia North America, to talk about the importance of the Lumia 900 living up to the hype, closing the Windows Phone app gap with other platforms, and how he will ultimately measure the success of this flagship device.