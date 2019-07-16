Prime Day: Dell's G7 15 Gaming Laptop Is a Steal at $999

Amazon Prime Day is wrapping up in a few hours, but there are still great deals trickling out from both Amazon and its competitors.

Currently, you can get the Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop (2019) for $999.99 from Dell direct. Traditionally priced at $1,349.99, that's a staggering $350 in savings. It's the best price we could find for this configuration of the laptop.

It features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 9th gen 2.6 GHz Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and a 1TB hard drive. Graphics are powered by a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

We reviewed the Core i7-9750H, 2060 GPU version of this gaming machine and liked its strong performance and graphics, as well as its bright 144Hz display. Although we would have liked it to offer a longer battery life, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its awesome performance and elegant design marrying.

Design-wise the new G7 15's design is a massive improvement over last years. It features a black matte finish with an embossed blue Dell logo,

In our lab, the G7 15 took everything we tossed at it without a hiccup. We gauged the G7's performance by opening 40 Google Chrome tabs, playing five 1080p YouTube videos with Shadow of the Tomb Raider running in the background.

It comes as no surprise that the G7 demolished the Geekbench 4.1 overall benchmark tests with a score of 23,885. That's well above the 20,904 average for mainstream gaming laptops. By comparison, it wiped the floor with similar gaming-specific models including the Core i7-8750H processor in the ROG GU501 (18,893), the 2018 G7 15 (20,812), and the Legion Y7000 (22,474).

This Dell G7 laptop currently on sale houses the same 9th gen 6-core processor, so expect the performance to be on par with our review model.

The G7 15 from Dell is a solid buy if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop that can handle the most demanding games and media applications.

This deal will only last as long as supplies do and quantities are limited so act fast!