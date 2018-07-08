How to Open the Emoji Panel in Windows 10

For years, using emoji on a Windows device was an exercise in patience. Unlike the Mac, with its keyboard shortcut for emoji, the Windows PC required some hunting and pecking to locate the emoji panel -- even for seasoned Windows users. Luckily, recent updates to the operating system have brought the long-awaited shortcut Windows users were waiting for.
Viva la emoji shortcut.
- Open any Windows program that allows you to enter text. This can be a word document, text file, web browser, or any number of programs where you’d typically enter text.
- Inside any text entry area in a program you just opened, click the left mouse button to ensure that the cursor is active within that window.
- On the keyboard, press and hold the Windows button and either the period (.) or semicolon (;) until you see the emoji picker appear.
- Click any emoji to add it to the text area. Or, you can scroll through the list to find more.