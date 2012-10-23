Nokia Unveils Entry Level Lumia 510: Pretty, But Pokey

Lumia lovers lacking loose change will soon be able to pick up a Windows Phone of their own for a (presumably) low price. Today, Nokia took the wraps off the Lumia 510, a new entry level addition to the company's flagship line.

Of course, to hit entry-level pricing, the Lumia 510 has entry-level specs, including a 800MHz Qualcomm processor, a 4-inch 480 x 800 display, 256MB of RAM, and 4GB of non-expandable memory. Even the operating system comes from the bargain bin: it's running Windows Phone 7.5 Mango rather than the newer Windows Phone 8 OS found on the Lumia 920 and Lumia 820. On the plus side, Engadget reports the budget dialer will receive an update to Windows Phone 7.8 sometime down the line, and the Lumia 510 is available in five eye-catching colors.

We're not certain the Lumia 510 will rear its head Stateside, however. It's slightly beefier brother, the Lumia 610, can't be found in the U.S., while the Lumia 510's product page is rife with British spellings such as "colour." Even if the Lumia 510 does appear on store shelves, it'll be a hard sell when you can pick up a similarly Windows Phone 7 Mango-equipped Lumia 900 for the low, low price of $0.01 with a two year AT&T contract. Nokia has yet to announce the exact pricing and availability of the Lumia 510.