Nokia May Unveil A New Lumia Flagship Next Month

Persistent rumors have suggested that Nokia may be crafting a new Lumia flagship, and in just a few weeks we may see what the Finnish company has in its pipeline. On May 14, Nokia is slated to make a major announcement related to its line of Lumia smartphones at a press event in London.

The media invitation didn’t offer much detail, but simply states that “The Nokia Lumia story continues” alongside barely visible text that reads “See what’s next.”

The company hasn’t made any mention of what we could expect from future Lumia products, but the Internet has been buzzing with speculation. Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Nokia has teamed up with Verizon Wireless to sell the forthcoming Lumia 928 as early as next month, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Sources familiar with Nokia’s plans also reportedly said that the phone will feature a 4.5-inch touch screen, an 8-megapixel camera, a body constructed of metal and wireless charging capabilities. Last week, a Nokia Lumia device codenamed Catwalk allegedly leaked online, depicting an aluminum-crafted body that aligns with Bloomberg’s report.