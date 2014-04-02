Nokia Unveils Three New Lumia Smartphones

Nokia surprised the Build 2014 keynote crowd by revealing its latest handsets that will come with Windows Phone 8.1 preloaded. The 5-inch Lumia 930 will serve as the company's latest flagship and will be available in June for $599 (unlocked). Nokia also announced two new budget Lumias -- the 630 and 635 -- that offer the Window Phone 8.1 experience at an entry-level price.

Nokia Lumia 930

The Lumia 930 will pack a Full HD display that Nokia's executive vice president Stephen Elop says will provide great readability in all viewing conditions. It also packs a 20-megapixel PureView camera that comes with optical image stabilization. To complement this sharp shooter, Elop announced a new type of pictures called Living Images that can be taken with the Lumia 930.

Living Images are mostly static, with photographer-selected parts of the photo, such as hair blowing in the wind, being animated. These pictures can be used with Nokia's updated Storyteller app to create memorable videos. You can also create cinematic movie experiences thanks to the four onboard microphones that let you capture surround sound in your videos.

Packing a 2.2-GHz quad-c0re Snapdragon 800 CPU, the Lumia 930 should provide speedy performance as seen on the similarly powered Lumia Icon. Plus, Nokia loaded this device with a wireless charging backside.

Nokia Lumia 630 and 635

Nokia is tracing Apple's iPhone 5c footsteps by targeting the budget-conscious market with its new Lumia 630 and 635 devices as well. The 630 variant is only 3G-capable, but the 635 supports 4G. A dual-sim version of the 630 is available for those who need to maintain two different phone lines. The full 600 series of smartphones will come with a 4.5-inch ClearBlack screen and sport interchangeable covers that remind us of the iPhone 5c colors. Each phone carries a 1.2-GHz quad-core Snapdragon CPU and will cost $ 139 (Lumia 630), $169 (Lumia 630 with dual-sim) and $189 (Lumia 635) unlocked.

The 600 series will also sport a sensor core that let owners track fitness metrics. The phone will track movement through an accelerometer and location via GPS. That information will be transferred to preloaded smartphone app so you can see how far and where you've run, for instance. We're curious to see how well this stacks up against some of the big-name fitness wristbands and watches.

Stay tuned for our full reviews of all four phones.