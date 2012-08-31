Nokia Lumia 920 and Lumia 820 Windows Phones 8 Devices Leaked?

What's inside may count for a lot when it comes to consumer technology, but an attractive exterior sure doesn't hurt. Nokia's sleek Lumia handsets were designed to turn heads, and if the pair of screenshots shown here are legitimate, the first Windows Phone 8 Lumia phones will be just as beautiful as their predecessors.

Nokia and Microsoft are expected to show off two new Lumia phones at a September 5th press event in New York, and Twitter user @evleaks has posted alleged images of both of them. The hero phone pictured above, code-named "Phi" and called the Nokia Lumia 920 by @evleaks, supposedly has a 4.5-inch AMOLED display and could be an AT&T exclusive, while the mid-range 4.3-inch "Arrow" -- dubbed the Nokia Lumia 820 by @evleaks -- is rumored to be headed to both AT&T and T-Mobile.

The postings claim that the Lumia 920 sports a PureView camera, while examining the photo of the Lumia 820 directly above this sentence shows what appears to be the Carl Zeiss logo next to the lens.

While it wasn't pictured, the rumor mill claims that Verizon will pick up a Nokia Windows Phone 8 handset of its own later in the year, based around the same mid-range configuration as the Lumia 820. That phone isn't expected to make an appearance at the September 5th event, however.

via the Verge (Twice)