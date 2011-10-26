Nokia Announces Lumia 800 and Lumia 710, Company's First Windows Phones

Nokia finally entered the Windows Phone market, unveiling the Lumia 800 and Lumia 710, its first WP 7.5 Mango-based handsets. With an identical design to its attractive 3.7-inch N9 MeeGo phone, the Lumia 800 comes in black, cyan, and magenta colors. The budget-oriented Lumia 710 also has a 3.7-inch screen and all the same services and processor, but a less thin and attractive design. Both phones sport unique mapping and music services.

Lumia 800

The high-end Lumia 800 is designed to stand out from a crowded field of Windows phone devices, both with superior design and added features like a high-quality, low-light camera. In addition to its 3.7-inch, 800x480 curved-glass AMOLED screen, the Lumia 800 has a 1.4-GHz single core Qualcomm CPU, a Carl Zeiss lens, 16GB of memory, and 25GB of free SkyDrive storage.

The svelte handset will weigh just 5 ounces and measure just .x 4.6 x 2.4 x .47 inches. Its 1450 mAH battery is rated for up to 13 hours of talk time on GSM networks and 55 hours of music playback.

"Lumia is the first real Windows phone," Nokia CEO Stephen Elop said of the Lumia 800. "We're signaling our intent to be today's leaders in smartphone design and craftsmanship."

Lumia 710

Its lower-priced companion, the Lumia 710 will have the same CPU, but not the same fancy camera, but its 5-MP lens will have an LED flash and capture 720p video. In another cost-trimming measure, its 3.7-inch 800 x 480 screen will not have the same vibrant Super AMOLED color as the Lumia 800's display. It will be available in black and white, with back covers that come in cyan, fuchsia, yellow, black, or white.

About the same size and weight as the 800, the Lumia 710 will measure 4.6 x 2.4 x .5 inches and weigh 4.4 ounces. Its 1300 mAh battery offers less endurance than the Lumia 800's, promising 6.8 hours of GSM talk time and 38 hours of music playback.

High-Quality Camera

The Lumia 800 also has an f2.2 aperture, 8-MP Carl Zeiss Lens that has an LED flash and is designed to work well in low-light. The Lumia 800's camera can also capture 720p video at 30 frames per second.

"In the lumia 800, we deliver a camera that works great for ordinary people under ordinary circumstances," Nokia's Kevin Shields said.

Nokia Drive Navigation

Nokia offers its own turn-by-turn, 3D navigator with the Lumia 800, called Nokia Drive. It has online type ahead suggestions for over 69 million places and downloads your directions and maps for offline viewing. This service comes free, exclusively with Nokia Windows phones.

Mix Radio for Free Music, Gigfinder for Concerts

Another unique feature of the Lumia 800 is a music service called Mix Radio, which provides free streaming tunes, without any signup necessary. With a later update, users will be able to create personalized channels that pull from a library of millions of tracks.

Coming in the near future, Nokia Gigfinder will allow users to find listing of local concerts, shop for tickets, and write about their music listening on social networks.

ESPN Sports Hub for Scores, Assets

There's also a unique ESPN application that makes it easy to look up information on your favorite teams and players. Shields showed how easy it was for him to track one of his favorite soccer players with just a few taps.

Availability and Pricing

The Lumia 800 will be coming to select European countries in November and some Asian countries in December, for about 420 Euros or equivalent. The 710 will cost around 270 Euros. Both prices exclude subsidies and taxes. Elop said he expects to release a "portfolio of products" to the U.S. in 2012, but didn't say whether that includes the Lumia 800 or 710. He also said the company will release LTE devices in select local markets.